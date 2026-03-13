Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India to play major role in protecting migratory birds along Central Asian Flyway

More than 45 participants from 13 different countries attended the workshop held in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 03:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 03:00 IST
India NewswildlifeMigratory Birds

Follow us on :

Follow Us