India to play supportive role for peaceful, stable region: PM Modi ahead of Russia visit

New Delhi: India seeks to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he embarked on a high-profile visit to Russia to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin amid the conflict in Ukraine.

It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019 and the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

After concluding his engagements in Russia on July 9, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.

Modi and Putin are set explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, energy and defence, at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.