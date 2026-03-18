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India to prioritise domestic fuel demand amid neighbours' requests

Several neighbouring nations — including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives — have requested emergency fuel supplies from India to mitigate shortages caused by the West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 21:15 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asiawar

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