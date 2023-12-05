India to provide $250 million LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced India's decision to provide $250 million to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector following his wide-ranging talks with visiting Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries.

In its foreign policy, India has always given high priority to Africa and has expanded its overall ties with the continent on a mission mode in the last nearly one decade, Modi said in his media statement after the talks.