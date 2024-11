India to push for accountability, fair financing, green credit at COP29: Delegates

The Indian delegation at the conference will be led by MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh as Leader of Delegation, Leena Nandan (Secretary) as Deputy Leader of Delegation, Naresh Pal Gangwar (Additional Secretary) as Lead Negotiator; and, Neelesh Sah (Joint Secretary) as Deputy Lead Negotiator.