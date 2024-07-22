India to seek licences to scout Pacific Ocean for critical minerals

New Delhi: India will apply for licences to explore for deep-sea minerals in the Pacific Ocean as it competes to secure supplies of minerals critical for energy transition technologies, a top government scientist told Reuters.

The UN-backed International Seabed Authority (ISA) has issued 31 deep-sea exploration licences, including two for India in the Indian Ocean, but is yet to allow mining because the 36-member body is still working on regulations.

The 36-member ISA council is meeting in Jamaica this month to negotiate the latest draft of a mining code.