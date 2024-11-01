Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India to spend more than 2.5 times on biodiversity protection by 2030

The target was mentioned in the latest national biodiversity strategy and action plan.
alyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 04:57 IST
India NewsBiodiversity

Follow us on :

Follow Us