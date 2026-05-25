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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India to formally request 114 Rafale jets from France in a ₹3.25 lakh crore government-to-government deal.
Key points
• Deal structure
The purchase includes 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater trainer versions, with 96 jets to be manufactured in India and 18 in flyaway condition.
• Procurement process
India will submit a Letter of Request to France, followed by contract negotiations and final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.
• Urgency for fighter jets
The Indian Air Force currently operates at 29 squadrons, below the sanctioned strength of 42, prompting the need for rapid acquisition.
• Upcoming engagements
The deal may be discussed during the Air Chief’s visit to France in June and Prime Minister Modi’s attendance at the G7 meeting.
• Existing Rafale fleet
India already operates 36 Rafale jets and has ordered 26 Rafale-Marine variants for the Navy, with deliveries starting in 2028.
Key statistics
₹3.25 lakh crore
Total deal value
29
Current IAF squadron strength
42
Sanctioned IAF squadron strength
2028
Rafale-Marine delivery start year
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:32 IST