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India to submit LoR to France for purchase of 114 Rafale jets

The 114 aircraft will be a mix of 88 single seater and 26 twin seater (trainer) versions.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

India to submit LoR to France for purchase of 114 Rafale jets

In one line
India to formally request 114 Rafale jets from France in a ₹3.25 lakh crore government-to-government deal.
Key points
Deal structure
The purchase includes 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater trainer versions, with 96 jets to be manufactured in India and 18 in flyaway condition.
Procurement process
India will submit a Letter of Request to France, followed by contract negotiations and final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.
Urgency for fighter jets
The Indian Air Force currently operates at 29 squadrons, below the sanctioned strength of 42, prompting the need for rapid acquisition.
Upcoming engagements
The deal may be discussed during the Air Chief’s visit to France in June and Prime Minister Modi’s attendance at the G7 meeting.
Existing Rafale fleet
India already operates 36 Rafale jets and has ordered 26 Rafale-Marine variants for the Navy, with deliveries starting in 2028.
Key statistics
₹3.25 lakh crore
Total deal value
29
Current IAF squadron strength
42
Sanctioned IAF squadron strength
2028
Rafale-Marine delivery start year
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsFranceDefenceRafale

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