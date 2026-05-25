India to formally request 114 Rafale jets from France in a ₹3.25 lakh crore government-to-government deal.

Key points

• Deal structure The purchase includes 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater trainer versions, with 96 jets to be manufactured in India and 18 in flyaway condition.

• Procurement process India will submit a Letter of Request to France, followed by contract negotiations and final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

• Urgency for fighter jets The Indian Air Force currently operates at 29 squadrons, below the sanctioned strength of 42, prompting the need for rapid acquisition.

• Upcoming engagements The deal may be discussed during the Air Chief’s visit to France in June and Prime Minister Modi’s attendance at the G7 meeting.