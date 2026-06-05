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India to surpass China in share of global GDP by 2060: Report

World Inequality Lab (WIL) is a research laboratory based at the Paris School of Economics (PSE) and focused on the study of inequality worldwide.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsChinaGDP

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