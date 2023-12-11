India to take quantum jump during current period: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Monday that India will take a quantum jump during the current period and said the young generation has to be prepared in such a way that it provides leadership to the country and prioritizes national interest over everything else.

Launching 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth', an initiative that aims to provide a platform to the country's youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the prime minister said India's youth power is both the "agent of change" and the "beneficiary of change".

Modi will also address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members at workshops organized at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolize the start of the initiative.