Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India today negotiating trade deals from a position of strength, confidence: Piyush Goyal

Goyal in an interview said, 'That's what is our negotiating strength.'
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us