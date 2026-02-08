<p>New Delhi: The India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence that it can offer a future market of Rs 31,70,87,750 crore ($35 trillion), Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Sunday.</p>.<p>"That's what is our negotiating strength," Goyal told <em>PTI Videos</em> in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).</p>.Boeing is major aircraft parts buyer from India; excited from trade pact: Piyush Goyal.<p>Today, India negotiates from a position of strength, "I start by saying look we are 4 trillion dollar economy today, but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy," he said.</p>.<p>"And that is the confidence that india has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer," he added.</p>