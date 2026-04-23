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'India tough nut to crack': US envoy as negotiators wrap up another round of trade talks

He said the US negotiators were discussing specific issues, such as DDGs (distillers dried grains), with their counterparts from India.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:56 IST
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