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India trashes Pakistan defence minister's remarks on Kashmir

Khawaja had criticised India for its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as well as for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsPakistanKashmirKhawaja AsifMEARandhir Jaiswal

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