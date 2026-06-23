India trashes Pakistan defence minister's remarks on Kashmir

<p>New Delhi: India on Tuesday trashed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them Islamabad's desperate attempts to cover up its "own failings".</p>.<p>Khawaja had criticised India for its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as well as for the situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>.</p>.<p>"We have seen some reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover-up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.'Will go to war against India if...': Pakistan defence minister threatens military action over Indus Waters Treaty.<p>"We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve." "The ongoing protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>He said the Pakistani state has responded to the protests with extreme brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.</p>.<p>"We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he said. </p>