Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India trusted partner for growth, says PM Modi in Malaysia citing trade deals with various countries

Referring to the trade deals India agreed with various countries, the prime minister said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMalaysia

Follow us on :

Follow Us