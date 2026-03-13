<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday claimed that due to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led Centre's policies, India was in a situation where the US decides where it should import necessary goods from, alleging that the country has been turned into a "slave" or "junior partner" of America.</p>.<p>Govindan made the remarks at a press conference here where he also said that the US-Israel war with Iran "has affected our kitchens", referring to the shortage in the supply of LPG.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) state secretary further said that the BJP-ruled Centre was taking a pro-imperialist stand and decisions which were detrimental for the agricultural economy of Kerala.</p>.MA Baby urges PM Modi to 'firmly' condemn US-Israel war on Iran, take steps to address LPG shortage .<p>"There needs to be a strong protest against such imperialist policy decisions," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the war in West Asia, Govindan said that it has affected LPG supply and other petroleum products.</p>.<p>He said that it has to be ensured that schools, hospitals, orphanages, old age homes, etc., are not affected by the gas cylinder shortage and for that alternative means of energy have to be explored.</p>.<p>Functioning of some crematoriums has been affected and alternative sources of energy need to be ensured there, he added.</p>.<p>"It is the lack of long-term planning on the part of the central government which has created this situation. Despite the crisis in the country, the Centre has adopted a policy of inaction. It is claiming that everything is fine and there is no crisis," Govindan contended.</p>.<p>He also referred to the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day ago, for taking urgent steps to address the shortage of cooking gas cylinders for non-domestic needs in the state. </p>