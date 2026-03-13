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India turned into 'slave' of United States, says CPI(M)

Govindan made the remarks at a press conference here where he also said that the US-Israel war with Iran "has affected our kitchens", referring to the shortage in the supply of LPG.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBJPIndian PoliticsCPI (M)

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