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India, UAE trade pact helps boost bilateral trade to cross $100 billion: Goyal

The bilateral trade stood at USD 101.25 billion in 2025-26 compared to USD 100.03 billion in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPiyush GoyalTradeUAE

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