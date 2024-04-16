India, UK build stronger ties to extradite fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Indian and United Kingdom on Monday, discussed the need of fastening procedures under mutual legal assistance treaty and giving priority to extradition requests regarding fugitives, Hindustan Times reported.
Several individuals wanted in India - Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Sanjay Bhandari, Punjabi separatists - are residing in the UK and their extradition is being pursued actively by Indian agencies.
The issue was raised during the visit of UK's high-level delegation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters. UK's candidate for the post of Interpol Secretary General, Stephen Kavanagh was also present.
CBI director, along with other senior officials from the agency, held detailed discussions with Kavanagh on ways to strengthen operational cooperation between India and the UK, HT reported.
CBI spokesperson released a statement saying that issues including criminal intelligence sharing and combating financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cyber crime, and other transnational threats were discussed upon.
The delegation also included Acting High Commissioner of the UK to India Christina Scott, UK National Crime Agency representative Robert Holness and Sorrel Evans from the UK Home Office, the statement further read.
The officials further talked about sharing more information to help each other combat crime, terrorism and other transnational threats.
"It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritisation of extradition requests relating to fugitives", the statement read.
Kavanaugh thanked CBI for its 'valued partnership' and 'cooperative spirit' and also restated its commitment to enhance collaboration, the publication reported.
(Published 16 April 2024, 11:01 IST)