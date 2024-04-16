India, UK build stronger ties to extradite fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

The issue was raised during the visit of UK's high-level delegation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters. UK's candidate for the post of Interpol Secretary General, Stephen Kavanagh was also present.

CBI director, along with other senior officials from the agency, held detailed discussions with Kavanagh on ways to strengthen operational cooperation between India and the UK, HT reported.

CBI spokesperson released a statement saying that issues including criminal intelligence sharing and combating financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cyber crime, and other transnational threats were discussed upon.