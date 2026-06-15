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India, UK discuss collaboration in tech, research, startups

UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Goyal held a meeting on these issues on June 2.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUKPiyush Goyal

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