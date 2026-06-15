India, UK discuss collaboration in tech, research, startups

<p>New Delhi: Trade ministers of India and the UK have held a bilateral meeting on ways to promote collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups, and emerging technologies.</p>.<p>"Had a productive virtual meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Mr. @PeterKyle... We discussed strengthening India-UK collaboration in innovation, technology, research, startups and emerging technologies," Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal </a>said in a social media a post.</p>.India may revisit Scotch whisky tariff cuts if UK steel curbs, official says.<p>The meeting is also important as both sides have inked a free trade agreement but certain issues like British steel safeguard measures have created hurdles in implementation of the pact.</p>.<p>Goyal is expected to visit London later this month.</p>.<p>UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Goyal held a meeting on these issues on June 2 here.</p>.<p>India and the UK on July 24, 2025 inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).</p>