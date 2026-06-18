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India-UK free trade deal to come into effect on July 15

The decision was taken during a meeting of Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in France.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 22:54 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

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