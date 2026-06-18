India-UK free trade deal to come into effect on July 15

<p>New Delhi: The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a>, which was signed last year, will come into effect on July 15.</p>.<p>“This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The decision was taken during a meeting of Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in France.</p>.<p>“Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties,” Modi said.</p>.<p>The two countries have also agreed to implement the agreement on social security, referred to as the Double Contribution Convention, from July 15. The agreement is expected to make it easier for Indian professionals to work in the UK.</p>.'Most beautiful-looking man, like an angel but he's tough...': Trump has nothing but praises for PM Modi.<p>“The simultaneous enforcement of the CETA and the Double Contribution Convention on July 15, 2026, will open up significant new opportunities for India’s exports,” said Commerce Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>.</p>.<p>The UK will provide zero-duty access to 99% of Indian products, while India has agreed to eliminate tariffs on 90% of UK product lines.</p>.<p>“By securing immediate duty-free access on 99% of our tariff lines, we have systematically dismantled long-standing tariff walls,” said Goyal.</p>.<p>“This will effectively level the playing field, allowing our textiles, leather, marine, engineering, and processed food sectors to compete with no disadvantage and supply their world class products,” he added.</p>.<p>Tariffs of up to 70% on processed food products, up to 21.5% on marine products, up to 18% on engineering goods and auto components, up to 16% on leather and footwear products, up to 12% on textiles and clothing, and up to 8% on chemicals and pharmaceutical products will be reduced to zero.</p>.<p>The immediate duty-free access secured under CETA is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports in the UK market, generate new opportunities for farmers, fisherfolks, workers, MSMEs and manufacturers, and strengthen India’s integration into global value chains, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.</p>.<p>The agreement on social security, entering into force alongside the CETA deal, exempts Indian workers and employers from making dual social security contributions in the United Kingdom during temporary assignments. The period of exemption has been increased from 3 years to 5 years.</p>.<p>More than 75,000 Indian professionals and over 900 companies are expected to benefit. The agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of the employees on temporary overseas assignments. This will enhance India-UK partnerships in the service sector, leveraging the high skills and innovative service sectors of both countries, the ministry said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - India-EU FTA by 2026-end India and the European Union will sign the free trade agreement by the end of this year top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with PM Modi that focused on boosting two-way economic engagement. </p>