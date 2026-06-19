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'India-UK FTA to enter into force from July 15': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Misri highlighted trade, technology, regional and international security as the key pillars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:33 IST
IndiabusinessFree Trade AgreementsVikram Misri

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