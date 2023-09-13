News Live: Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign, says 'We should learn from them'

A Varanasi court will hear petitions from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case today. While speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign and said, 'We should learn from them'. Parliament employees will don new uniforms starting this special session. US agencies CDC and FDA recommended updated Covid-19 boosters for everyone this winter. Track the latest news updates from India and the world, only with DH!