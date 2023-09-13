Home
News Live: Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign, says 'We should learn from them'

A Varanasi court will hear petitions from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case today. While speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign and said, 'We should learn from them'. Parliament employees will don new uniforms starting this special session. US agencies CDC and FDA recommended updated Covid-19 boosters for everyone this winter. Track the latest news updates from India and the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 03:58 IST

03:5813 Sep 2023

IT department searches multiple premises linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

03:3813 Sep 2023

Varanasi court to hear petitions from Hindu side in Gyanvapi case today

02:5313 Sep 2023

Parliament employees to don new uniforms starting this the special session

02:5313 Sep 2023

Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign, says 'We should learn from them'

02:0413 Sep 2023

US agencies CDC and FDA recommend updated Covid-19 boosters

03:3813 Sep 2023

Japan PM's office issues emergency alert on 'suspected' North Korean ballistic missile

02:0413 Sep 2023

Birkenstock files for US IPO as listings recovery gains pace

German premium footwear brand Birkenstock on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, underscoring a pickup in the country's equity markets and becoming the second big European company to seek a foreign listing this month.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>FILE PHOTO: A pair of shoes is pictured in a window of a Birkenstock footwear store in Berlin, Germany.</p></div>

FILE PHOTO: A pair of shoes is pictured in a window of a Birkenstock footwear store in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

02:0413 Sep 2023

4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Four people were killed and one was injured after their jeep collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area.

