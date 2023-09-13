News Live: Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign, says 'We should learn from them'
Parliament employees to don new uniforms starting this the special session
Employees of the Parliament will soon be seen in new uniforms for their respective departments, from the five-day special session of Parliament. The session begins on September 18: Sources pic.twitter.com/1X5oKC5ZgR
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' campaign, says 'We should learn from them'
#WATCH | On driving Russian-made cars, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "...I guess in this regard, we should learn from many partners of ours, namely our partners in India. They are mostly focusing on production and use of the cars and vessels produced in India. And in… pic.twitter.com/Mloawwm20M
Birkenstock files for US IPO as listings recovery gains pace
German premium footwear brand Birkenstock on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, underscoring a pickup in the country's equity markets and becoming the second big European company to seek a foreign listing this month.
4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Four people were killed and one was injured after their jeep collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Tuesday evening, police said.
The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area.