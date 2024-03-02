India: Up for a Spaceful of Dollars

A few months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India’s second spaceport in Tamil Nadu, ISRO chairman S Somanath was asked if the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle – slated to be the workhorse for the private sector – was ready for transfer to the industry as it had only a single successful developmental flight. He, however, exuded confidence in the potential of the private sector to tailor the rocket to suit user requirements, The private space industry was ready to take up big challenges, he said, adding: “We have built our own SSLV which will be transferred to the industry and produced in large numbers to meet the growing demand.”

With New Delhi eyeing a $44 billion space market including $11 billion in exports, the new class of rocket is likely to give it an edge in the commercial space business, hitherto dominated by the United States, the European Union, and China. Among the two Asian neighbours, China has a head start as it alone has completed 200 space missions since 2020 as compared to India's less than 20.

The second spaceport, the SSLV, and growing private participation facilitated by a liberal FDI regime can significantly alter the scenario.