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India, US begin high-level trade talks as two nations rework deal amid tariff changes

The meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the commerce ministry, is also being attended by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, sources said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsPiyush GoyalTrade deal

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