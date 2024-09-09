India, US conduct joint military exercise in Rajasthan; navies of two nations to hold drills in October

New Delhi: In yet another signature of growing bonhomie between New Delhi and Washington, the armed forces of India and USA are conducting a joint bilateral military exercise on land and in the air in western India at the moment. The navies from the two countries will also undertake a drill on the eastern seaboard next month.
The land forces from Indian and USA on Monday began their counter-terrorism drill as part of the 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' at the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan as F-16s and A-10s of the US Air Force took to the skies at India’s first multi-country air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' at the Jodhpur Air Station.
Next month, the two navies along with warships from Australia and Japan will conduct the Malabar series of wargaming in the Bay of Bengal between October 8 - 18, amidst growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region.
The three military drills involving the armies, air forces and navies of the two nations come close on the heels of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the US during which the two nations signed key agreements and took stock of the bilateral military relations.
The two-weeks long 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' aims to enhance the skills of the two armies to undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario in a desert background.
The Indian Army is represented by a Rajput regiment battalion of 600 people along with personnel from other arms and services whereas the US contingent is represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.
“Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions,” an official said.
This is the 20th edition of the bilateral army drill that is being held since 2004, in alternate venues of India and USA every year. But possibly for the first time, all the three services are being held in India for joint or bilateral wargaming in quick succession.
At 'Exercise Tarang Shakti', the US Air Force aircrafts are flying along with platforms from Australia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Singapore and UAF air forces. The drill involves close air support, combat airlift, aerial refueling and multi-role fighter capabilities.
“Tarang Shakti provides the US the opportunity to continue to build upon the strong strategic partnerships we’ve developed with India and the other nations participating in Tarang Shakti 2024,” US Air Force Lt Col Justin Davis, 25th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander and Deployed Forces commander in India said in a statement.
Vice Chiefs
On Monday, the Vice Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force flew in the home grown Tejas LCA making it the first time when the three services Vice Chiefs took to the skies together in the home grown combat aircraft.
Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh flew the lead fighter while the Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan flew in the Tejas twin seater at Ex Tarang Shakti.
