India, US conduct joint military exercise in Rajasthan; navies of two nations to hold drills in October

New Delhi: In yet another signature of growing bonhomie between New Delhi and Washington, the armed forces of India and USA are conducting a joint bilateral military exercise on land and in the air in western India at the moment. The navies from the two countries will also undertake a drill on the eastern seaboard next month.

The land forces from Indian and USA on Monday began their counter-terrorism drill as part of the 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' at the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan as F-16s and A-10s of the US Air Force took to the skies at India’s first multi-country air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' at the Jodhpur Air Station.

Next month, the two navies along with warships from Australia and Japan will conduct the Malabar series of wargaming in the Bay of Bengal between October 8 - 18, amidst growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The three military drills involving the armies, air forces and navies of the two nations come close on the heels of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the US during which the two nations signed key agreements and took stock of the bilateral military relations.

The two-weeks long 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' aims to enhance the skills of the two armies to undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario in a desert background.

The Indian Army is represented by a Rajput regiment battalion of 600 people along with personnel from other arms and services whereas the US contingent is represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.