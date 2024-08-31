India-US defence acceleration ecosystem summit to be held at Stanford University next month

Launched ahead of the historic state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the first edition was held in Washington DC on June 21 last year. The event saw a first-of-its-kind joint showcasing of innovative technologies by Indian and US start-ups. As many as 15 Indian start-ups and 10 US start-ups from multiple domains of maritime, AI, autonomous systems, and space, showcased their technologies to the stakeholders.