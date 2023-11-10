India, US hold 2+2 talks; focus on expanding strategic ties, West Asia situation

Blinken said the US and India have a robust partnership and both sides are deliberating on matters with implications for the future.

"We are bolstering the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, and uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Our defence cooperation is a key pillar of that work," he said.

"We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the Quad with Japan and Australia," Blinken said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said both sides are exploring cooperation in domains such as critical technologies, civil outer space and critical minerals even while consolidating engagement on established areas.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June and US President Biden's subsequent trip to India in September to attend the G20 Summit.

"The highlight of this year was the prime minister's state visit to the US in June which has truly opened a new chapter in our relationship. President Biden's visit to Delhi in September contributed immensely to the positive trajectory of our ties," he said.

Jaishankar said President Biden's contribution was key to ensuring productive outcomes at the G20 Summit.

"The dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders, building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda," he said.

"In the 2+2, we will undertake as we have done before, a comprehensive overview of cross-cutting strategic, defence, and security ties, technology and supply chain collaborations and people-to-people exchanges," he said.