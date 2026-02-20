Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
India-US interim trade pact likely to be operationalised in April: Piyush Goyal

He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:49 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsIndia-US RelationsPiyush GoyalTrade

