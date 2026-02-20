<p>New Delhi: An interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Friday.</p><p>He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.</p>.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit India in next few months: Sergio Gor.<p>With New Zealand, the pact is expected to be implemented in September.</p><p>A three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23.</p><p>Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.</p>