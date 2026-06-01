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India, US near trade pact as tariff terms hinge on Section 301 relief: Report

A US delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch will hold three days of talks with Indian trade officials in New Delhi from Tuesday.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsUSTrade deal

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