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India-US relations will come out much stronger: Marco Rubio after meeting S Jaishankar

The Republican leader further said that he hopes that the long-awaited trade deal between the two countries is singed soon.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsUSS JaishankarTrade dealMarco Rubio

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