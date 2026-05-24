<p>US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco%20rubio">Marco Rubio</a> on Sunday said relations between India and Washington have not lost momentum following high-level talks with External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a>. </p><p>“India-US relations have not lost momentum … India-US relations will come out much stronger in the coming years,” Rubio said. </p>.'Zero tolerance for terrorism': Jaishankar reiterates US, India policy at press briefing with Marco Rubio.<p>The Republican leader further said that he hopes that the long-awaited trade deal between the two countries is singed soon, adding that both sides are “strategically aligned” on almost all key global issues.</p><p>After the meeting in Delhi, that included discussions on the West Asia conflict, Jaishankar said India is for “unimpeded” maritime commerce.</p><p>“We discussed the situation in West Asia, Indian subcontinent and East Asia,” Jaishankar said.</p><p>The foreign minister added that he discussed civil nuclear cooperation with his American counterpart, adding: “Secretary Rubio and I welcomed recent cooperation between India and the US in the energy sector.”</p>