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India, US strike critical minerals deal amid concerns over China's rare earth dominance

The framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals was signed on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsIndiaQuadrare earth elements

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