<p>New Delhi: India and the US on Wednesday carried out a comprehensive review of their bilateral defence ties with a focus on co-development and co-production of military hardware.</p>.<p>Various aspects of the broader strategic relationship between the two countries were discussed at the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting held in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby.</p>.<p>It is understood that the ongoing crisis in West Asia also figured in the deliberations.</p>.<p>"Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives, identified priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, and reaffirmed commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits & strategic exchanges," the defence ministry said. </p>