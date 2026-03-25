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India, US take stock of bilateral defence ties

Various aspects of the broader strategic relationship between the two countries were discussed at the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting held in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:13 IST
India NewsUnited Statesbilateral ties

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