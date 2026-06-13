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India, US to tackle trade at G7 but deal not imminent, officials say

The senior ⁠US official said Trump and Modi would have a good opportunity to take stock of the trade talks, but further technical discussions would likely be needed to close a deal.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSFranceG7Trade deal

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