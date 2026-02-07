Menu
India-US trade deal | From 18% tariffs to $500 billion purchase plan: Key takeaways

Though trade talks began way back in February 2025, today's announcement is a framework that reaffirms a ‌commitment to negotiations toward a broader bilateral trade agreement.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 07:22 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 07:22 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsTrade

