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India-US trade deal had created uncertainty between two nations: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri

"There are ‌ups and ‌downs in relations between nations, the leaders ⁠of ⁠both nations deal with them," said Vikram Misri.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSFranceNarendra ModiDonald TrumpVikram Misri

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