India-US trade deal had created uncertainty between two nations: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri

<p>The trade deal between the United States and India was a major subject of discussion between Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> during their bilateral meeting on Wednesday, India's foreign secretary said, adding that the deal had caused uncertainty between the two nations.</p>.PM Modi, Trump direct officials to fast-track 'commercially meaningful' trade pact.<p>"There are ups and downs in relations between nations, the leaders of both nations deal with them," Vikram Misri, the top official in India's foreign ministry told reporters in Paris.</p>