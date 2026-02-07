<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday defended the recently announced India-US trade agreement, asserting that it “safeguards the interests of Indian farmers” even as discussions continue over the pact’s broader implications.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said India’s approach to bilateral trade deals has consistently prioritised the agricultural sector and that the government has ensured the same in negotiations with the United States.</p>.Quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; farmers fully protected: Piyush Goyal.<p>“Over the years, India has entered into trade agreements with several major global economies, including Australia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, and in all these agreements the interests of Indian farmers were fully safeguarded,” he said. “The same approach has been followed in the India-US trade agreement as well.” </p><p>Trivedi’s remarks come as the interim framework of the trade deal has drawn both praise from and criticism. Despite criticism from opposition parties and farmer groups, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has maintained that key agricultural and dairy sectors were kept out of tariff concessions to protect domestic producers. “No item has been included in the agreement where any Indian farmer will be hurt,” Goyal has said. </p><p>Goyal has also noted that a range of Indian agricultural and horticultural products — from spices, tea and coffee to select fruits and vegetables — will now enjoy zero-duty access to the US market, while sensitive staples such as wheat, rice, maize, soyabean, dairy and poultry products remain protected from tariff reductions. </p><p>However, opposition parties have argued that the deal could expose Indian agriculture to unfair competition and have urged greater transparency on its terms. Farmer groups have also pointed to concerns over tariff reductions on certain imports and their potential impact on local markets</p>