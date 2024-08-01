India, Vietnam likely to expand partnership

New Delhi: After joining the rest of the Quad in raising the pitch against Beijing’s ‘unilateral actions’ in the South China Sea, India may now seek to expand its defence and economic cooperation with Vietnam, which has been a victim of the intimidating manoeuvres of President Xi Jinping’s regime in the disputed waters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh will meet in New Delhi on Thursday. They are likely to discuss the possibility of expanding access for Indian and Vietnamese products in each other’s markets to boost bilateral economic cooperation. The defence cooperation, including India’s proposal for the sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, is also expected to be high on the agenda.

“I would like to ask that we expand our...market access to each other's products such as through a suitable FTA between Vietnam and India. Of course, we need to discuss this,” the prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation said on Wednesday, a day after he arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit. “I hope that you (India Inc) would continue to invest and invest more in Vietnam,” he said at a business event organised by FICCI.