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India voices concern over civilian casualties in Lebanon

Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsIsraelLebanonCivilian Deathswar

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