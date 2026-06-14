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India wants peace but knows how to silence those who spread disturbance: Rajnath Singh

Singh said India is currently the world's fastest-growing major economy and has emerged as an important manufacturing destination.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRajnath Singhpeace

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