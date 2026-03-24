<p>Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>mentioned that the Indian government is looking forward to procure gas and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rpt-iranian-oil-is-offered-to-india-at-premium-to-brent-sources-say-3942519"> crude oil </a>from all available sources. He acknowledged that the war has created a serious energy crisis globally while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.</p> <p>Modi said that India's aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of Strait of Hormuz. He emphasised that India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. </p>.West Asia Conflict: Crude oil prices to steer stock markets in holiday-shortened week.<p>The prime minister stated that the country's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.</p><p>Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created; work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is on. Besides, the government has started a Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships, he added.</p><p>If the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent, Modi said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>