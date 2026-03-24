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'India wants peace; serious consequences imminent if war persists': PM Modi on West Asia conflict

Modi said that India's aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCrude OilWest AsiagasMiddle East

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