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India well-placed to deal with any situation on crude oil, fuel amid West Asia supply shock: Goyal

Goyal said the government plans to come up with some “concrete agenda” next week to support exporters.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 18:41 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalOil

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