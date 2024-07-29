India will have more contacts with Ukraine & Russia: Jaishankar

Tokyo: India will have more contacts with Ukraine and Russia going forward as such engagements by countries talking to both sides are important to resolve their conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, days after it emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Kyiv next month.

Jaishankar said India's position has been that a solution to the conflict will not emerge from the battlefield, and cautioned that it could be "fatalistic" to allow the situation to take its course and wait for events in some other parts of the world to provide some help to end the crisis.

"We do believe that we should be more active there," he said during an interactive session at Japan National Press Club.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Japan.