India will have the most modern justice system in the world: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in an interview with The New Indian Express, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his faith in the new criminal laws and their ability to transform India's justice system to the most modern on in the world.

Earlier this year, Shah had said that the new laws were focused on the delivery of justice instead of punishment and their implementation would transform the country's criminal justice system into the most modern and scientific one.

He said the new India under the leadership of Modi is nurturing an advanced, scientific and modern criminal justice system.

He also emphasised the need to train and equip police forces in this new judicial apparatus to meet the goal of providing swift and transparent justice.

The Parliament in December last year granted its approval to three new laws brought about to overhaul the criminal justice system, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the Bharatiya Nyaya (second) Sanhita, the Nagarik Suraksha (second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya (second) Adhiniyam to replace three colonial-era laws, providing speedy justice to the citizens.

(With PTI inputs)