India will lead the world by 2047: Jagdeep Dhankhar

"You are the future of this country, you will shape this country. But boys and girls, you are lucky. You are fortunate that you are here at a time when India is rising as never before, rise of India is unstoppable, we are going to be world's number one when we celebrate the centenary of our Independence in 2047," said Dhankhar.

"And how will it be possible? You people will make it possible. Your commitment, your directional approach, your service to society will make Bharat ever proud," he added.