India will need land worth $10-15 billion by 2030 for solar, wind energy projects: Report

<p>New Delhi: India will require around seven lakh acres of land over the next five years for solar and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wind-energy">wind energy</a> projects, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/land-acquisition">land acquisition</a> alone estimated to cost between $10 billion and $ 15 billion, according to a report by <em>Colliers India</em>.</p><p>The real estate consultancy, in its report titled <em>The Green Shift: Renewable Prioritization Reshaping Indian Real Estate</em>, said the land demand is driven by the country’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity by 2030.</p><p>India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/renewable-energy">renewable energy</a> capacity has grown rapidly, rising more than threefold from about 80 GW in 2015 to over 250 GW in 2025.</p><p>As of March 2026, the installed renewable capacity stood at approximately 275 GW. The report estimates that solar and wind projects will add 270-300 GW of capacity by the end of the decade. </p><p>This expansion is expected to require nearly 7 lakh acres of land across the country. More than 6.5 lakh acres will be needed for solar projects between 2026 and 2030, with the rest for wind energy.</p><p>“By 2030, the upcoming solar and wind projects would translate into a $10-15 billion opportunity in land aggregation and acquisition,” the report said.</p>.India achieves third place globally in renewable energy installed capacity: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Colliers projected overall investments in the renewable energy sector at $110-120 billion in the coming years. It noted that land acquisition and approvals typically account for 10-12 per cent of total project costs. </p><p>Solar projects generally cost Rs 3-4 crore per MW, while onshore wind projects require Rs 8-9 crore per MW.</p><p>The report expressed confidence that India would meet its 2030 target, citing rapid advancements in domestic manufacturing. </p><p>It projected that solar capacity alone could reach 400-450 GW by 2030.At present, around 146 GW of renewable energy projects are under construction, with solar projects accounting for more than 60 per cent of the pipeline.</p><p>“Over the next few years, renewable energy will not only accelerate India’s decarbonisation journey but also drive development of growth corridors and investment destinations, catalysing long-term sustainable growth across the country,” said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director at Colliers India.</p><p>The expansion is expected to open opportunities for the real estate sector in land aggregation, development of renewable-focused industrial parks, and warehousing. </p><p>Renewable energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) absorbed about 6.1 million square feet of Grade A industrial and warehousing space across the top eight cities between 2021 and 2025.</p>