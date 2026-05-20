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India will need land worth $10-15 billion by 2030 for solar, wind energy projects: Report

India’s renewable energy capacity has grown rapidly, rising more than threefold from about 80 GW in 2015 to over 250 GW in 2025.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India Newsrenewable energysolar energywind energyland acquisition

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