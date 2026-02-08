<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said India aims to achieve self-reliance in the production of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, asserting that imports in these sectors would no longer be necessary.</p><p>Addressing a review meeting with officials at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) here, Chouhan said the focus was on identifying high-demand crops and ensuring their domestic production is profitable for farmers.</p><p>Outlining the government's approach, he said, "Two or three things are our target. We will not import fruits, flowers, and vegetables. We have to become self-reliant in this field."</p><p>The Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare noted that India had already made significant progress, calling current production levels "historic."</p><p>Referring to crops previously dependent on imports, Chouhan said, "We were importing avocado; now we have started producing it."</p><p>He stressed the need to extend this approach to other emerging crops, adding, "We have to become self-reliant in dragon fruits."</p><p>He said officials had been directed to identify fruits that must be produced domestically and to promote their cultivation among farmers.</p>.State Government is Developing New Growth Model by Integrating Farmers, Industry and Trade: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.<p>"I have told officials to identify fruits which have to be produced in India. We will encourage farmers to grow them," he said, underlining that profitability would be the key driver.</p><p>"They will take up production only when it is profitable," he added.</p><p>On vegetables, Chouhan said India does not face any compulsion to import.</p><p>"In terms of vegetables, there is no situation requiring imports," he said.</p><p>Highlighting post-harvest challenges, the minister said shelf life remained a major concern for farmers.</p><p>"Another problem faced by our farmers is shelf life. They want to increase the shelf life of tomatoes," he said, adding that similar demands were emerging for other crops.</p><p>"Now they are demanding an increase in custard apple's shelf life," he said.</p><p>Reiterating the broader vision, Chouhan said self-reliance in agriculture was essential for a self-reliant India.</p><p>"For a self-reliant India, we have to be self-reliant in vegetables and flowers as well. We will not import them," he said, adding that research would focus on farmer-friendly varieties capable of delivering profits.</p>