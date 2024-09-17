India wins 4 bronze medals at World Skills Competition in France

New Delhi: India won four bronze medals and earned 12 medallions of excellence at the World Skills Competition in Lyon, France, held from September 10-15.

Ashwitha Police, who contested in patisserie and confectionery category, also won the Best of Nation Award.

The other medal winners are Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi and Sathyajith Balakrishnan (Industry 4.0), Joethir Adithya Krishnapriya Ravikumar (Hotel Reception), and Amaresh Kumar Sahu (Renewable Energy).