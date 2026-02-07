<p>In a move that blends geopolitics, energy strategy, and trade diplomacy, U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> has signed a new Executive Order eliminating the 25% punitive tariff that Washington imposed on Indian goods in 2025. </p><p>The timing, coming just days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20states">United States</a> and India announced a sweeping Interim Trade Agreement, signals a concerted effort by both sides to deepen economic and strategic alignment. But there's a catch. The order also carries a clear warning: tariff relief is conditional, and the United States will be watching India’s energy choices closely.</p><p><strong>Why the tariff existed in the first place?</strong></p><p>The tariff in question originated last year when the US accused India of helping Russia evade sanctions by continuing to buy discounted Russian oil. In Trump’s words, the duty was imposed because India was “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” which, according to the U.S., undermined the sanctions-driven national emergency declared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.</p><p><strong>What changed?</strong></p><p>The new Executive Order states that Washington has now received “additional information and recommendations from senior officials regarding India’s efforts to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066.” Specifically, the U.S. says India has taken several steps that satisfy Washington’s national-security concerns. These include a commitment to end direct or indirect imports of Russian oil, an agreement to purchase substantial quantities of U.S. energy, and a recent understanding to expand bilateral defence cooperation over the next decade. The order notes that India “has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil” and “represented that it will purchase United States energy products.”</p>.India-US trade deal: With 18% tariff on exports, where does India stand among other countries?.<p>Crucially, the move comes on the heels of the newly announced U.S.–India Interim Trade Agreement, which includes major tariff reductions on both sides, a planned $500 billion in Indian purchases of American products, and expansions in defence, technology and supply-chain cooperation. The U.S. order explicitly acknowledges India’s broader alignment, stating that India has taken “significant steps to address the national emergency” and is now aligning sufficiently with U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives.</p><p>Effective February 7, 2026, all Indian products previously hit by the 25% surcharge will again enter the U.S. market at normal tariff rates. The order clearly states: “Products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329.” It also directs U.S. Customs to issue refunds where duties were previously collected.</p><p><strong>The warning</strong></p><p>But the relief is not unconditional. The order includes a strict monitoring clause that authorises the U.S. Commerce Department to continuously assess whether India resumes buying Russian oil. If it does, the Secretary of State must recommend whether Trump should “reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent on imports of articles of India.” In other words, the tariff removal is reversible, hinging entirely on India’s adherence to Washington’s energy expectations.</p>