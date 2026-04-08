<p>Singapore: India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cop">climate Conference Of the Parties</a> (COP33) in 2028, two government officials familiar with the matter told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>India communicated its decision to not host the conference this month, the officials said, but it was not immediately clear why the government had pulled out. </p>.India forms panel for COP33.<p>The officials declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> had proposed hosting the summit in 2023. The federal ministry for environment and climate change did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Climate Home News, which first reported the news, said India withdrew after a "review of its commitments" in 2028, citing a letter written by an Indian official to the chair of the Asia-Pacific Group.</p><p>The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. </p>