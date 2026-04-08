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India withdraws bid to host annual UN climate talks in 2028

India communicated its decision to not host the conference this month, the officials said, ​but it was ⁠not immediately clear why the government had pulled out.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeNarendra ModiCop

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