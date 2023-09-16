News Live: 12-year-old killed, four injured in lightning strike in UP's Ghaziabad

Two men died and a woman was pulled out alive from the debris after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities collapsed in Dombivali East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits, had 44 tenements and occupants were being evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking, he said.