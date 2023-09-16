News Live: 12-year-old killed, four injured in lightning strike in UP's Ghaziabad
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 02:43 IST
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng to postpone trade mission to India
Indian Railways to launch sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express
Fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Kurla area
One dead, one rescued after 'dangerous and dilapidated' building collapses in Dombivali
Two men died and a woman was pulled out alive from the debris after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities collapsed in Dombivali East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.
The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits, had 44 tenements and occupants were being evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking, he said.
12-yr-old killed, four injured in lightning strike in UP's Ghaziabad
A 12-year-old girl was killed while four persons were injured in Indirapuram here after being struck by lightning on Friday, officials said.
The Ghaziabad district saw intermittent spells of rain and lightning throughout the day.
(Published 16 September 2023, 02:43 IST)