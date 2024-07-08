India Youth Front protests against irregularities in competitive exams in Delhi

New Delhi: The India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing the youth wings of I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday against irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha chief Fahad Alam, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) national in-charge Anurag and other leaders were present at the protest.

The India Youth Front (IYF) demanded the resignation of the Union education minister, dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and a re-exam of NEET as soon as possible, the IYC said in a statement.